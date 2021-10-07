Advertisement

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede is undoubtedly a daredevil. He has been fearless and busted drug rackets in the Bollywood industry. It all started with the Sushant Singh Rajput row when Rhea Chakraborty was arrested. The recent accused in custody is superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Did Kranti Redkar just hint at receiving threats? Scroll below for details.

It was just yesterday we gave you details about Sameer’s wife Kranti Redkar. She is an actress by profession and has previously worked in Ajay Devgn starrer Gangaajal. Apart from that, she’s been a part of many successful Marathi films.

The wife of Sameer Wankhede has now opened up about the difficulties the family faces while the husband is working on high-profile cases. But did she hint at receiving threats amidst Aryan Khan drug row? “There are so many threats and it’s very risky. So, we only step out during our work. We can’t even move out freely with our children, it is really scary. I think this is a part and parcel of this job. But I am very proud of him,” she told TOI.

Back in 2020, Sameer Wankhede was attacked by a group of drug peddlers. Reacting to the same, Kranti Redkar added, “I think this is not the first time, there were so many attacks. There were cracks on his body and his arms were bruised. So when I ask him, he replied ‘Aise Hi Thodi Na Criminals Ko Pakdete Hai Hum.’”

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan will be applying for bail yet again today. Shah Rukh Khan has appointed Satish Maneshinde as his advocate, the same lawyer who handled Rhea Chakraborty, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s case previously.

