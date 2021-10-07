Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is really going through a tough time amid Aryan Khan’s drugs case. Aryan was arrested last Sunday and is under NCB’s custody ever since. Due to chaos in his personal life, the actor is putting a halt to his professional commitments. Below is all you need to know.

As we all know, how SRK’s next with Atlee somehow was less affected when the actor didn’t show up for the shoot. However, his Pathan is suffering a big-time as the foreign schedule has been put on hold. Now, SRK‘s another professional commitment has hit a major roadblock and it’s a shoot with Ajay Devgn.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to shoot with Ajay Devgn for a commercial yesterday. However, the actor called it off.

As per the report in ETimes, an insider revealed, “Around 20-25 bouncers have been stationed on the sets for Shah Rukh Khan and his vanity van has also been at the studio since morning. But it was only around 3-4 pm that the superstar called off the shoot.”

“He was scheduled to share the frame with Ajay Devgn, but decided to cancel the professional commitment, possibly because of the troubled time he is facing in his personal life. While Ajay had reported on the sets earlier today, he will complete today’s schedule,” the reports read further.

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is under NCB custody and today is his bail hearing.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik yesterday made some serious allegations against NCB. Malik claimed that this entire raid has a link with BJP. He shared pictures of people who are linked to BJP, who were spotted alongside Aryan after his detainment.

