Aryan Khan’s drugs case has taken an altogether different turn after NCP’s (Nationalist Congress Party) leader and minister of Maharashtra government, Nawab Malik took potshots at NCB yesterday. He claims that the raid has links with BJP and ‘targets’ were already decided much before.

Nawab claimed that the entire matter is cooked up as two BJP linked people were spotted with Aryan Khan during his detainment by NCB. Despite not being NCB officials, how where they present with Aryan remains uncleared. Nawab even shared a photograph of one of the two BJP linked people he was talking about. The alleged person who was seen alongside Aryan is said to be close to BJP’s big guns.

In the press conference, Nawab Malik shared the alleged person’s picture alongside Narendra Modi.

Please see yourself, this NCB officer arrested Aryan Khan from ship. According to Nawab Malik he is not NCB officer but he is a BJP politician. pic.twitter.com/HnS0fvaVD0 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 6, 2021

As expected, without wasting any time, NCB held a press conference to clear allegations over Aryan Khan’s arrest. Along with Sameer Wankhede, the deputy director-general, Gyaneshwar Singh was present during the press conference. They dismissed all the allegations of BJP links. Singh said that NCP can go to court and seek justice if anything seems wrong to them.

Talking to the media, Gyaneshwar Singh said, “Some allegations levelled against the organisation are baseless and seem to be with malice and probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal actions carried out by NCB. NCB reiterates that its procedure has been and will continue to be professionally and legally transparent and unbiased.”

“If they (NCP) want to go the court, they can go and seek justice. We will reply there. We have done everything as per law,” he continued.

