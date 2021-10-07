Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest during a drug raid conducted by NCB last weekend came as a huge blow for Bollywood. He was denied bail on Monday and sent to custody till Thursday by a Mumbai court. During the hearing, Rhea Chakraborty’s name came up. Scroll down to know more details.

For the unversed, Aryan and 7 others were arrested by the NCB during the raid conducted on Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa. The drug probing agency reportedly recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD.

Advertisement

Now as per ETimes report, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appeared for the NCB sought custody of Aryan Khan till October 7. The report cited Bar and Bench stating that ASG brought up the charges put on Rhea Chakraborty during the hearing to emphasize how the charges were “non-bailable.”

Furthermore, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh also read out the Bombay High Court Judgment in order to make a point that all the NDPS offences levelled at them were non-bailable. However, Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who also represented Rhea Chakraborty during her arrest, argued that the Starkid was invited to the cruise along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant. He also cited that they had not paid any money to board the ship.

Not just that, Maneshinde said, “Nothing incriminating was recovered from Aryan Khan except his mobile phone. His friend (Merchant) was arrested because he had six grams of charas, but that has nothing to do with my client.”

Satish Maneshinde further argued that NCB’s claims that Khan consumed drugs even when he was abroad were false. “During the entire period of his (Aryan) stay abroad, he has not been involved in any trafficking, supply or distribution of drugs,” Maneshinde added.

Must Read: After Hrithik Roshan, Now Kangana Ranaut Shares A Cryptic Post On Aryan Khan’s Arrest, Says “It’s Criminal To Make Them Feel…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube