Cordelia cruise ship has been in the news ever since Bollywood superstar Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug raid conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau on the very same cruise ship. Now actress Shenaz Treasury shared a new video on Instagram, giving her followers a tour of the ship.

Actress turned Vlogger is well known for her appearances in Ishq Vishk and the 2010 film Delhi Belly. Now she has gone on the cruise with her family and shared a video on social media. It seems the actress is enjoying her time on the cruise with her family.

In the video, Shenaz Treasury can be heard saying, “You may have seen this ship in the news. Well, I am going on this ship today.” She then shows around the ship, giving views of the lobby and posing with her family on the deck.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Ships? Trains Planes? Bikes? Or Cars? Or something else? Which one is you?? I’m a boat. I was conceived on a ship. My dad was a captain. I’ve been on many ships but never on a passenger cruise.” Take a look at the video below:

Previously, Cordelia Cruises issued a statement for their patrons after reports of raid on the ship surfaced. The statement read, “I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday night carried out a raid at a Goa-bound cruise ship in Mumbai and seized some drugs from there. Aryan and seven others were detained by the bureau and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

