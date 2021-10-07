Advertisement

Aryan Khan’s drugs case is taking some shocking turns since yesterday. Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, was detained and later arrested by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) over his alleged involvement in drugs consumption. Yesterday, NCP leader Nawab Malik claimed that BJP is linked with the case. Now, a few hours back, Malik has even uploaded a video proof.

Nawab Malik claims that BJP is the mastermind behind this ‘cooked up’ raid by NCB. As per him, it’s being done to damage the reputation of the Maharashtra government, Mumbai city and Bollywood. He had said that two people linked with BJP were spotted in NCB’s office alongside Aryan. Malik had shared pictures to prove his claim.

Now, going a step further, Malik has released a video that shows two alleged people (as per Malik’s claims) entering NCB’s office. As these two people also had their pictures with PM Narendra Modi and BJP leader Devendra Fadanvis, big political warfare is expected over Aryan Khan’s case.

He writes, “Here’s the video of Kiran P Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali entering the NCB office the same night the cruise ship was raided.”

Here’s the video:

Here’s the video of Kiran P Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali entering the NCB office the same night the cruise ship was raided. pic.twitter.com/25yl9YsrSJ — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 6, 2021

Now, let’s see how NCB would react to this video.

There’s also another video is going viral in which the two alleged people are seen leaving the NCB office in a hurry.

"Another video footage of Kiran P Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali leaving the NCB office": Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik #AryanKhan #ManishBhanushali pic.twitter.com/1axCICafr4 — Janta Ka Reporter (@JantaKaReporter) October 6, 2021

Meanwhile, yesterday during a press conference, Nawab Malik said, “Soon after the arrests, visuals were released showing the people arrested being taken into the NCB office. The man who is seen holding Aryan Khan’s hand and taking him inside the NCB office is a man named K P Gosavi. Subsequently there was a photo released of him with Khan inside the NCB office. NCB officials later claimed Gosavi was not an NCB official. If he was not an official, what was he doing inside the NCB office with Khan?”

He revealed another man’s name to be Manish Bhanushali and claimed that both of them are linked to BJP.

