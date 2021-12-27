When it comes to taking digs at other Bollywood actors and actresses, Kamal R Khan (KRK) is at the top making headlines for it. The self-labelled critic has now once again targeted Salman Khan over his snake bite mishap that occurred recently at his farmhouse.

For the unversed, the Antim actor was recently bit by a non-venomous snake during his stay at his farmhouse which is located at Panvel, Navi Mumbai. The actor was rushed to the hospital and received all the immediate medical assistance to ensure he is okay.

Coming back to the topic, Kamal R Khan was just recently slapped with a legal notice by Salman Khan for passing derogatory comments on his film Radhe. Even after all this, it now looks like KRK still decided to mess with the superstar, that too on his birthday!

Targetting Salman Khan and his recent mishap with a snake bite, KRK took an indirect dig at the superstar by tweeting, ” Saanp Ne Kaam Toh Theek Kiya Tha, Lekin Bechara Khud Hi Marr Gaya! KyonKi Saamne Wale Main Zehar Hi Itna Zyada Hai.”

Saanp Ne Kaam Toh Theek Kiya Tha, Lekin Bechara Khud Hi Marr Gaya! KyonKi Saamne Wale Main Zehar Hi Itna Zyada Hai.🤪😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 27, 2021

No wonder when will he understand that messing with Salman won’t do him any good!

Meanwhile, Salman who now turned 56 today (27 December) is all fit and fine and has been discharged from the hospital. He currently is said to be at his farmhouse celebrating his birthday with his loved one.

Talking about the incident, the actor’s father, Salim Khan during his conversion with ET times recently said, “We were definitely worried when it happened and Salman rushed to the nearest medical centre to get an injection that is needed in such cases. Thankfully it turned out that the snake was not poisonous.”

Well, we are happy that the actor is all fine.

What do you think about KRK’s dig on Salman Khan’s snake incident? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

