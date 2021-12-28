83 starring Ranveer Singh is shockingly collecting on a lower side. With a staggering budget riding on the film, the weekend business was not at all good. And now, day 4 i.e. first Monday too is putting the curtain on box office hopes.

Advertisement

Usually, with positive word of mouth coming into play, the films show a stronghold on the first Monday. But here, the results are really shocking, as no one exactly knows why the film is failing in gaining traction. The Covid effect is sure for there, but that will dent just to a small extent.

Advertisement

Speaking of day 4 collection, 83 has done a business of 6.50-7.50 crores, as per early trends flowing in. The Indian box office total now stands at 53.50-54.50 crores. For a normal film, this number could have been a fair total on a working day, but here, the case is different. This Ranveer Singh starrer has a huge investment riding on its back.

Keeping aside the quality, the signs are not good for 83 if we just talk about the box office outcome. From here on, 100 crores are looking a bit tough as Shahid Kapoor‘s Jersey will take away a chunk of the audience from this Friday, thus ending the solo run. Also, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa will continue to work in their centers- multiplexes and single screens respectively.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Takes A Dig At Alia Bhatt Over Beau Ranbir Kapoor: “RRR Ki Kahani Suni Thi Ya Khali ‘R’ Sunke Haa Kar Dia Tha?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube