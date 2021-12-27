Trust Kapil Sharma to make fun of the most controversial moments and how! From teasing Kartik Aaryan about his Dostana 2 row to pulling Krushna Abhishek’s leg over the Govinda feud, he’s done it all. In an upcoming episode of TKSS, the comedian will be mocking Alia Bhatt over beau Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll below for details.

The Kapil Sharma Show has a lot of exciting plans for New Year’s for its viewers. The festive special episode will witness RRR cast including Ram Charan, NTR Jr, SS Rajamouli along with Alia. On the other hand, Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi will be gracing the episode for promoting their latest music video, Dance Meri Rani.

During a fun sequence, Kapil Sharma questioned Alia Bhatt, “Alia, RRR sign karne se pehle aapne film ki kahaani suni thi ke khali R sunke hi haa kar dia tha? (Did you hear the story before singing RRR or did you say yes just after hearing the letter ‘R’?

While Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and The Kapil Sharma Show audience were left in splits, Alia Bhatt’s reaction was unmissable! She was surprised to see the joke made by the comedian.

Check out her reaction below:

Ab New Year ke plans ka mat karo wait, kyunki team #RRR aur ke saath aapko hasaane @GuruOfficial #NoraFatehi ka prograam humne kiya hai set! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, New Year dhamaka iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/uCWcv3Wi2K — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 27, 2021

The comment comes after Alia Bhatt was seen blushing when beau Ranbir Kapoor asked what the letter ‘R’ meant to her during Brahmastra promotions recently.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show also witnessed some eyeballs being raised at Guru Randhawa. Kapil asked the singer about how he made ‘Naach Meri Raani’ first and now ‘Dance Meri Raani.’

He joked, “Aap seriously gaane bana rahe ho ya Nora se milne ke bahane bana rahe ho? (Are you seriously making songs or finding reasons to meet Nora?)

