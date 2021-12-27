Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh recently joined Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and was shot on Saturday in Amritsar by two men on a motorcycle. Reportedly, Shehnaaz’s father was on his way back home from his political events when the incident took place but he was lucky enough to escape it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Santokh’s move of joining BJP came in ahead of the Assembly Elections in 2022 and this has irked someone it seems.

According to Amar Ujala, Santokh Singh Sukh’s security personnel took a loo break when the two men on the motorbike arrived. Shehnaaz Gill’s father then rolled down the window to identify the men and was shot at.

Luckily Santokh Singh Sukh’s security personnel came on time and saw these two men and started throwing bricks at them. As soon as they saw his security guard, the men flew off on their bike and Shehnaaz’s father escaped unhurt.

Currently, the police is investigating the case and the incident that took place. And however, the police was informed timely about the incident, the FIR is yet not registered.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at her manager’s engagement party. Pictures of the actress from her manager’s engagement party are going viral on social media. The diva has even posed with celebrities like Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Giorgia Andriani amongst others. There was something about her charismatic smile that fans have missed for so long and it was back on the rare occasion!

Gill was dressed in a shimmery black one-piece. She paired her outfit with black strappy heels and minimal jewellery. She tied her hair in a low pony and opted for nude makeup.

It’s so good to see her getting back to her regular life.

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh getting shot after joining BJP? Tell us in the comments below.

