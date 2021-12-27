Shehnaaz Gill has been off the radar ever since the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla. The actress was spotted with his family earlier this month on the occasion of his birth anniversary. But as the Bigg Boss 13 contestant is heading towards a normal life, fans are getting to witness her bubbly side again. The latest appearance is making them happier than ever!

Pictures of Shehnaaz from her manager’s engagement party are going viral. The diva has even posed with celebrities like Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Giorgia Andriani amongst others. There was something about her charismatic smile that fans have missed for so long and it was back on the rare occasion!

Shehnaaz Gill was dressed in a shimmery black one-piece. She paired her outfit with black strappy heels and minimal jewellery. She tied her hair in a low pony and opted for nude makeup.

In a viral video, Shehnaaz Gill could also be seen learning the steps and then dancing to the tunes of Zingaat with her friends. As soon as the pictures and video surfaced on the internet, Sidharth Shukla and Sana fans were happy to see their favourite getting out of their shell.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CX-2gIOhbRr/?utm_medium=copy_link

A Shehnaaz Gill fan took to Twitter and shared, “Mere Nona bache ko kisi ki nazar na Lage 🧿 #ShehnaazGill Aakhon main khushi ke aansu aa gaye itne dino ke baad khush dekh kar. Love you so much Shehnaaz please khush raho just like my strong Shehnaaz”

Another shared, “Morning like this>>>🥺❤🤞 Happy to see her stepping outside ,chilling and interacting with ppl. She is looking freaking hot 🔥🥵😍 Evil eyes off plz🧿🧿”

“no thoughts, just Shehnaaz Gill being happy and healthy,” a fan shared with glimpses from the event.

Well, we hope Shehnaaz continues to rise and shine the same way!

