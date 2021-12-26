Thanks to Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, the box office is back in the discussion. While Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pushpa, and 83 are keeping the momentum, there are lots of hopes on Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. But apart from the movie industry’s gain, Shahid himself might get a big push. Below are all the exciting deets you need to know.

After Sooryavanshi and 83, Jersey has been touted to be the biggest film for Bollywood in 2021. Just like Kabir Khan, this one to said to be a surprise grosser for Shahid. Right from the film’s trailer to songs, every aspect of the film has struck a right chord with the masses, making a good pre-release buzz.

As for now, Jersey looks another 100 crores for Bollywood in 2021. Of course, a lot would depend on how omicron cases would affect the restrictions to be put on theatres. But with No Way Home and Pushpa fulfilling the expectations, there’s hope from Shahid Kapoor starrer too.

If Jersey manages to enter into the 100 crore club, it will bag 100 points for Shahid Kapoor in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, also known as Star Ranking. He currently holds a 10th spot on the list with 550 points. With more than 100 points under his kitty, Shahid will surpass Ranbir Kapoor’s 600 points and move one place up to grab the 9th spot.

Speaking of Shahid, the actor has one film in 200 crore club with Kabir Singh and has one film in 300 crore club with Padmaavat. Coming to Ranbir Kapoor, he has three films in 100 crore club with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He has one 300 crore grosser in the form of Sanju.

