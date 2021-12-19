Spider-Man: No Way Home has stormed Indian theatres. The reception is so good that it is surpassing Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi right from day 1. Now, it has achieved a new feat!

On day 1, No Way Home bagged 32.67 Crores, thus beating Sooryavanshi’s opening of 26.29 crores. On day 2, it scored 20.37 crores and jumped again on day 3 as it minted 25 crores*. The grand total now stands at 78.04 crores*.

With this number, Spider-Man: No Way Home has already beaten Sooryavanshi’s 3-day total of 77.08 crores. Now, Tom Holland’s film is all set to beat Akshay Kumar’s cop drama yet again, and this time it’s about the numbers of days taken to reach 100 crore club.

With 78.04 crores* already in, it seems Spider-Man: No Way Home will enter into 100 crore club on Sunday, thus making it a 4-day journey to reach the club. One expects Spider-Man to hit 30 crore mark today. Sooryavanshi took 5 days to achieve the same.

As No Way Home is playing in theatres with another big competitor, Pushpa, the feat would be amazing.

Speaking of the film‘s domestic performance, it has raked in a staggering opening of $121.50 million in the United States. It’s next to Avengers: Endgame which had earned $157.46 million. On the global front, the film has done a business of $165.10 million. It is projected to earn over $240 million in the US over its 3-day weekend.

Coming back to India, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the widest Hollywood release ever, surpassing screen count of Avengers: Endgame. It has been released in 3264 screens in five Indian languages.

