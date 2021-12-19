Spider-Man: No Way Home opened in India, one day prior to its release in the United States. Here, in India, signs were clearly seen how the film is riding high on tremendous pre-release hype. One was just waiting to see how it opens in the domestic market. And guess what, the superhero flick is off to a historic start.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and others, the film has opened to a positive response in all pockets. On social media, fans are calling it as the best Spider-Man movie, by calling Tom the best Spidey ever.

As per Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home has scored $121.50 million on its opening day, which is HUGE! Interestingly, it’s more than a 3-day total of Spider-Man: Homecoming ($117.02 million) and Spider-Man: Far From Home ($92.57 million). It’s the second-highest opening in the domestic market after Avengers: Endgame ($157.46 million).

Many trade experts predict Spider-Man: No Way Home to the $240 million mark in the first 3 days. Let’s wait and see how the film sustains after such a thunderous opening day.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with The New York Times’ Brooks Barnes about Spider-Man: No Way Home and the future of the franchise, Spider-Man series producer Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed Pascal’s previous comments that Tom Holland would star in another Spider-Man trilogy.

“We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out,” Pascal said.

“I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever.”

Stay tuned for more box office stories.

