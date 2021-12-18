Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest Hollywood stars as she has already won Oscar, and was nominated three times. In 2015 and 2016, she was declared the highest-paid actress in the world and graced the cover of Vogue magazine’s 125th issue. However, there was a time when her fan base was shrinking.

The actress will be next seen in Don’t Look Up, also featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and more.

From her butt-scratching incident to getting political, Jennifer Lawrence has been part of some insane amount of controversy. Many times the actress has misjudged some things, but as per the Hunger Games star, it’s all about her perspective. She has even addressed some issues in the past but her fans kept on thinking that something was not right with the actress.

In a 2016 interview on The Graham Norton Show, Jennifer Lawrence claimed that she scratched her butt during a holy ceremonial rock while filming The Hunger Games in Hawaii. Although she thought it was a funny or interesting story, her statement received a lot of backlash from the netizens. She later apologised for her insensitive statement but it didn’t go well with her fans.

There was a time when Lawrence made transphobic and homophobic statements about her characters and even called herself fat. However, fans thought she has a problem with body-shaming.

We all know Jennifer Lawrence is very much vocal about everything and speaks her heart out whenever she finds an issue. In 2014, leaked emails revealed that Lawrence and star Amy Adams were paid less than their male co-stars and in 2015 she spoke up about the gender pay gap. Later she even spoke about political views, like Muslim Ban or white supremacy.

However, admirers of the superstar weren’t thrilled about her political opinion either.

Although Lawrence has been part of some blockbuster films but her fans alleged that she hasn’t done any great projects post Hunger Games and claimed she’s wasting her acting talent. However, things have changed now as she has been part of some pretty interesting projects including her upcoming film Don’t Look Up.

