Pushpa Box Office Day 10 (Hindi): Has A Very Good Sunday, All Set To Hold Well Again During Weekdays

Yet another good day at the box office, that’s how things have stayed on for Pushpa ever since its release. While it created havoc in the original Telugu version by going past the 40 crores mark on the very first day, it’s the Hindi version which has been surprising with a consistent show on a day-by-day basis, something which is far more difficult for a biggie to do.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the film collected 4 crores* more which is an increase in numbers when compared to the Saturday gone by. This isn’t all as it also compares well with the first Sunday when the numbers stood at 5.56 crores. Of course, the manner in which the film has been doing ever since its release, there was optimism that it may well have a similar second Sunday as the first. However, what has to be also considered is the fact that the Allu Arjun starrer had already got its momentum going on the first weekend and hence one can’t expect the second-week score to be on the same lines as the first.

Advertisement

With 36.95 crores* in its kitty already, the film should cross the 40 crores mark now by Wednesday at least, if not earlier. Since the week to come is also akin to a season of several partial holidays, the 50 crores mark would be comfortably crossed by Pushpa before 31st December.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Rashami Desai’s Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Opens Up On His Rumoured Girlfriend Ankita Shorey: “I’m Single”



Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Kannada film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube