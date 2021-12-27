83 starring Ranveer Singh is surprising with its numbers. But this time, the surprise is not so good one as the expectations pinned on the film aren’t getting fulfilled. After putting just about a decent total on the first two days, let’s see how day 3 turned out for Kabir Khan’s sports biographical drama.

Just like Sooryavanshi, Ranveer’s latest release was touted to take box office by storm. Before arrival, the film enjoyed a good hype and was in discussions for a long. A minimum of 20 crore start was expected. However, that didn’t happen, and just 12.64 crores came in. On day 2, despite the big Christmas holiday, limited growth was seen as 16.95 crores came on board.

Now, speaking of day 3, 83 has managed to earn 17-19 crores as per early trends flowing in. Yes, the growth is seen, but considering the film of such stature, the performance is clearly not up to the mark. At least on Sunday, a big jump was expected and 20 crores were least expected. With word of mouth being on the positive side, such numbers are just about fair.

83 now stands at a weekend total of 46.59-48.59 crores at the Indian box office. On the whole, it’s a decent total considering other Bollywood releases of 2021. From here on, the film needs to show a steady trend on weekdays to put up a respectable total on board.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, and others in key roles.

