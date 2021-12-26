Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has always been in the news for his witty remarks and philosophical thoughts on life in general. He has spoken on numerous international platforms in the past, proving to the audience that he is quite thoughtful when it comes to real life. In the past, the actor had spoken about how secure he is, about his age even though a part of the audience looks at it differently.

For the unversed, SRK has now been prepping for his next film Pathan which is expected to hit the theatres in 2022. The film is being bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. According to some of the reports, the movie will feature a cameo performance from Salman Khan as well, making the movie a part of YRF’s spy-verse.

There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan was constantly under scrutiny when younger actors started entering the film industry. Some of the viewers believed that his time as a superstar was over but he continued to surprise the audiences with numerous hits thereafter.

In an interaction with magazine Filmfare in the year 2013, Shah Rukh Khan had clarified how secure he is about his age. He spoke about romancing younger actresses and how he took pride in being able to pull it off. Speaking on the notion, he said, “I was the first guy to say how old I am and that I dye my hair. I remember Juhi telling me not to reveal my age. But it’s being held against me that I am 40 and that I dye my hair. I celebrate the fact that I am 47 and I can romance a girl who’s half my age, jump from a building.”

SRK also added that as long as he wasn’t a laughing stock for doing it, he was fine with it. “As long as people don’t laugh at me it’s okay. I don’t know what a mid-life crisis is. I guess it means you have done it all and what’s there to do now? But I’ve done nothing.”, he said.

