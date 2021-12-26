Fighter: Anil Kapoor Joins Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone In Siddharth Anand's Actioner

As actor Anil Kapoor joined the cast of ‘Fighter’, actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone gave him a warm welcome.

Advertisement

The news about Anil joining the film was revealed on his 62nd birthday on Friday.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan posted a picture posing with Anil Kapoor and the Fighter’s director Siddharth Anand.

Hrithik Roshan captioned the image: “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter!.”

Deepika Padukone too shared the same picture on her Instagram story and wrote: “Welcome to ‘Fighter’ birthday boy.”

Touted as India’s first aerial action franchise, ‘Fighter’ will see Hrithik Roshan collaborating with Deepika Padukone on screen for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, fans and friends from all across the industry wished Anil Kapoor on his birthday. The actor turned 65 and doesn’t look a day beyond 30. Isn’t it?

Are you guys excited to see Anil Kapoor joining Fighter? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Breaking: Salman Khan Bitten By A Snake At His Farmhouse, Rushed To Hospital!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube