When it comes to gym looks Janhvi Kapoor seems to have led the race as paparazzi, as well as netizens, are crazy for her sweaty post-workout looks. Recently, the Dhadak star claimed she finds it flattering, while in the same conversation Anil Kapoor seemed upset as photographers not clicking him outside the gym.

During the interview, the Gunjan Saxena actress said that fans have told her that they regularly check her gym looks, while she doesn’t mind who thinks find her gym shorts offensive.

Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor appeared at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021. Speaking about her gym looks, the Roohi star said, “People tell me that they have seen all my gym looks. I want to tell them that’s not the only thing I do. You need to take it with a pinch of salt. I find it extremely flattering. It’s attention. If some people have a problem with my gym shorts and how I am looking, that’s okay because that’s not my job, that’s a consequence of my job.”

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor jokingly says, “They don’t want to take my pictures, they only want Janhvi Kapoor’s pics. Otherwise, I will also go in front of the gym for pictures.”

Further during the conversation, the actress revealed how she used to give it a lot of importance in the past, she told, “I gave it a lot of value at one point. I told myself it was important to understand the pulse of the audience, what they are saying, where I am lacking, what I need to work on. But it has its positives and negatives.”

“I am used to critiquing, I have been used to it my whole life. We as a family have been used to it,” Janhvi Kapoor added.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry, and Helen remake. While Anil Kapoor is working on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

