Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was so impressed by the performance of contestant Sachin that he took his autograph on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The actor is making a special appearance with Mrunal Thakur on the singing reality show.

During the upcoming episode, Top 12 contestants will be seen competing with each other in the singing reality show. However, after listening to contestant Sachin’s rendition of ‘Ikk Kudi’, Shahid presented him with an autographed shirt. But later he also asked for Sachin’s autograph on his hand and said, “You are the star now.”

Another contestant Laj sung ‘Bekhayali’ and her performance also left Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur delighted, they in fact gave a standing ovation.

Shahid Kapoor also mentioned how this was the best live act he had seen till date. He mentioned: “You’re unreal. This is the best performance I have seen anywhere in this world or on any stage in the world, and it truly deserves a standing ovation. I will always remember your performance Laj, it was fantastic.”

Mrunal also added: “I really wish that you launch your first song soon and hopefully I get to be a part of it.”

The singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa airs on Zee TV.

