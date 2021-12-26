Singer Neha Kakkar surprised contestant Sanjana Bhat with a special video of the latter’s marriage on singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. Neha is all set to appear as a special guest along with Rohanpreet Singh.

Sanjana’s melodious rendition of ‘Kala Chasma’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ impressed Neha and everyone on the show.

Neha Kakkar mentioned how she had heard that Sanjana Bhat and her husband couldn’t make a video CD of their wedding due to certain reasons back then and hence, she wanted to do something special for them.

Neha Kakkar said: “I know back then we couldn’t be a part of your wedding. But you are a part of our family, and we can be part of the wedding now by getting you remarried here on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’.”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet also tied Sanjana’s ‘gathbandhan’ with her husband with all the men on set turning into the ‘ladkewale’, while the women on set became the ‘ladkiwale’ for the wedding. Both of them took their seven vows with ‘pheras’.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, The reprised version of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ sung by Neha Kakkar, has clocked 101 million views on YouTube. For Neha, it felt like her own composition as she was quite involved emotionally during the rendition.

Elated with the milestone response, Neha said, “I think that I got to own the reprised version of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ because I sang it in a way I would if I had composed it. This song has a special fan following and it warms my heart to hear it being requested by my fans. Rajat Nagpal (composer) has given me a gem of a song and I’m grateful.”

The reprised version of the song was released under Desi Music Factory, the label which has been changing the undercurrents of the Indian independent music scene.

Anshul Garg, Founder at Desi Music Factory said, “The thrill about having Neha Kakkar reimagine a song is that she can add an entirely new spin to it. It’s incredible that no matter how she interprets the song, listeners connect to it. Just as much credit goes to Rajat Nagpal for showing us love through his composition.”

