The crime thriller Aranyak, starring Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, was released on Netflix on December 10. Directed by Vinay Waikul, the series has broken into the rankings on the streaming platform. Scroll down to know more detail.

The web series’ story involves political conspiracies, personal agendas and the myth of a dangerous supernatural being amidst a puzzling murder. The show is set in the fictitious small town of Himachal Pradesh.

Now as per the Netflix report, crime thriller Aranyak has managed to rank at the Global Top 10 non-English TV Shows at #8 in its very first week of launch. The show has notched up over 10.3 million hours viewed across the world.

Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chattopadhyay starrer web series have made it to the Top 10 lists across 13 countries, including Singapore, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Oman, Kuwait and India.

It comes as good news for the Indian entertainment industry. Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur had also issued a statement claiming that he is thrilled with the kind of response the show is receiving. As reported by OTTplay.com, he said, “For the series to have garnered such an astounding viewership in its very first week of launch is a testament to the wonderfully layered characters that Charudutt Acharya has created, the evocative world that has been conceptualised for them to inhabit by Rohan Sippy and Vinay Waikul, and of course, the incredible talent with which they have been embodied by Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana and the rest of our amazing cast.” He also thanked the streaming giant and the entire team behind the series for “their blood, sweat and tears in bringing the world of Aranyak to life in the midst of a global pandemic!”

