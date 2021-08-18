Advertisement

Ashutosh Rana is one of the amazing actors we presently have in Bollywood. Unfortunately, as we complain in most of the cases, Rana too has been underutilized by the industry. He has films like Dushman, Sangharsh, Sonchiriya and many more, which clearly glimpse us with the versatility he has. Even in small roles like Kalyug, the actor managed to stand out amid all leading actors.

Among all, the actor is mostly remembered for his negative characters, especially his Gokul Pandit from Dushman. He played a rapist in the film and one can still remember his brutal portrayal which stills sends chills down our spines.

In a conversation with Mid Day, Ashutosh Rana spoke about how he loves doing such characters without really spoon-feeding the traits of a character. He even revealed one thing he will never do in a film.

“I cannot take my or someone else’s clothes off on screen. In Dushman [1998], I played a rapist. But my character Gokul Pandit did not touch Naina or Sonia [Kajol’s characters]. If I’m able to convey the fear of rape without touching, I have achieved the goal,” Ashutosh Rana quoted.

“Aesthetics is key even to showcase some of the most horrific acts. Instead of being wild on-screen, I strive to create a wild imagination, which is more [impactful]. That is why people still remember me from Dushman and Sangharsh [1999]. I play negative characters, but with a positive attitude,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rana is currently seen in MX Player’s Chhatrasal. The story is based on Maharaja of Bundelkhand, in which Rana portrays Aurangzeb.

“I am a bhakt of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundela, so I asked the makers why they didn’t consider me for that part. In turn, they asked me, who would then play Aurangzeb? On hearing this, I fell silent,” the actor confessed while speaking about Chhatrasal.

