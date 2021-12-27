Bollywood star Salman Khan, who turned 56 on Monday, has teased that he might share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan after their cameo appearances in each other’s upcoming films ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathan’.

During a media interaction outside his Panvel farmhouse, where he is celebrating his 56th birthday, Salman said ‘Tiger 3’ would release by December 2022.

“We are coming together in Tiger 3 and Pathan. Tiger 3 should be released by December 2022, before that Pathan will release. Then maybe both of us will come together,” Salman Khan told reporters.