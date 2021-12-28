Bollywood’s most renowned filmmaker, Karan Johar is known for creating magic on screen. The director is not only known for his Magnus opus movies but also well-known for being B-town’s godfather to all the newcomers! However, it now looks like the director is very much fed up with the newcomers and their demands in terms of fee hikes.

Advertisement

The filmmaker now gets candid about how he feels when a newcomer in Bollywood demands a huge amount for their pay. Well, things get a little sus here, as the shocking statement by the director comes after his alleged rift with B-town’s rising star Kartik Aaryan! So was Karan talking about Kartik by any chance? Let’s check it out!

Advertisement

During his conversation with the Film Companion, Karan Johar confessed that he is confused with the fee hike demand by the new generations. The filmmaker also revealed that he was annoyed that these huge demands are coming right during the pandemic.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar quoted, “There is a younger order that is yet to prove their muscle at the box office. They’re asking for Rs 20 or 30 crores. For no reason. Then you want to show a report card to them and say, that hello, this is what your film opened to. I would rather pay top dollar to members of the technical crew, who actually make the film special, He wonders why he pays some actors 15 crores, and an editor Rs 55 lakhs,” he added.

This is where the speculation arises as to whether Karan was pointing out at Kartik while speaking about newcomers and their demands?! Well, this can only be clarified by the filmmaker himself!

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan who was about to play the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in Karan’s Dostana 2, made his exit from the film during April this year. The reason for the exit is said to be Kartik’s creative difference, time clashes, and ‘unprofessional’ attitude towards the film and the filmmaker. However, the actor, as well as the filmmaker, have been very tight-lipped about the alleged rift.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is currently busy directing his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Named PETA’s 2021 ‘Person Of The Year’ For Supporting Animal-Friendly Fashion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube