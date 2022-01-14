Last month Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were the talk of the town owing to them tying the knot in a lavish but intimate manner at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. While only a select few celebrities made it to the guest list, the big question was whether Salman Khan and his family would make it to the celebration. Now Aayush Sharma has spoken about it.

Recently, Aayush, who is married to Salman’s sister Arpita Khan, revealed that the family was not invited to Katrina’s wedding with Vicky. While adding that it is ‘no big deal,’ the Antim actor also revealed how the family feels about it. Read on to know all he had to say.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, Aayush Sharma got candid about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding and Salman Khan and family not being invited to it. The Loveyatri actor said, “For us, Katrina is a very dear friend and all of us wish her all the best. It’s the way she wants to decide her marriage and there is no big deal about it. I think everyone makes a very big deal. It’s her and Vicky’s big day and they need to have a good time, in whatever capacity, that’s about it.”

Continuing further, Aayush Sharma said that the family is ‘happy’ that Katrina has found love. He stated, “Katrina is always going to be close to us as a family and we are just happy that she is happy. When people find happiness, that is the most beautiful thing we can wish for our family, friends, colleagues, that everybody finds their centre and their happiness.”

So why was it a big deal if Salman Khan or his family members attended Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding – you ask? Well, since the start of her Bollywood career, Katrina has been close to the family. Besides dating Salman for several years, and still being part of his circle post their breakup, the duo has also worked in several hits, including Partner, Bharat, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman and Katrina will soon be seen romancing each other in the third film of the spy-thriller franchise, Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is currently in production.

