Adding to the festive spirit, ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, has rolled out yet another lineup of exciting titles this September ranging from action, drama, comedy, romance, and much more. From Vidyut Jammwal’s upcoming action thriller Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha to Kichha Sudeep starrer Kannada action thriller Vikrant Rona. Here is what’s new and exciting on ZEE5 Global.

After a successful film run in the theaters, the platform released the Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha on September 2. Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, and Ram Mirchandani, the film is written and directed by Faruk Kabir and is the sequel to the 2020 successful film. The story revolves around the life of Sameer (played by Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (played by Shivaleeka Oberoi) is the story of a man who goes against all odds to protect his family against the power mongers of society.

For all who have been waiting to stream Vikrant Rona, ZEE5 Global is here with a surprise for viewers as the popular Kannada adventure thriller film helmed by Anup Bhandari starring Kichha Sudeep alongside Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez released on September 2 on the platform. The film is set almost half a century ago, in a remote village of Kamarottu, where the murder of a police officer and the serial killing of kids follows. Vikrant Rona (Sudeep) is assigned to solve these mysterious deaths. To know further, tune in to the platform to know what happens next.

If you are one who loves spending the weekend on the couch streaming south content, ZEE5 Global is here with another fun child fantasy drama Tamil film, My Dear Bootham starring Prabhu Deva in the lead role. The actor has taken up the part of a genie who helps the little boy named Pannu with his problems of everyday life. Directed by N. Ragavan, the film is already streaming on the platform for a perfect family binge.

With ZEE5 Global’s commitment to bringing together Indian regional stories for the global audience, we have an exciting lineup of films across different languages ranging from Marathi, Punjabi, and Malayalam. Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav’s third installment of the successful franchise of Timepass, is all set to release Timepass 3 soon.

Keeping up with crime thrillers, Suresh Gopi and Neeta Pillai’s upcoming Malayalam film Paappan, where story revolves around a voluntarily retired officer and his daughter unwillingly reinstated to the force for investigating a long-standing murder case. Directed by Joshiy, the film will be released on the platform on September 7. On the same day, we have Ramesh Varma’s Gumnaam, which is the Hindi dub of the Telugu crime thriller, Rakshasudu, and features Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran, and Sarvanan in primary roles.

Dialing up the humour quotient, the brand is delighted to unveil the Punjabi title GhundKadh Le Ni Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, starring Gurnam Bhullar and Sargun Mehta, in the lead. The film is directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary and will be available on ZEE5 Global on September 23.

