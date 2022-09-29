We are just a day away from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha. The film is clashing with a pan-India biggie Ponniyin Selvan 1. However, this film is expected to work wonders in the Hindi market and stay unaffected at the box office by the clash. Let’s see how it is performing so far in advance booking by taking a look at major Indian cities.

Mumbai

Advertisement

Vikram Vedha is surprisingly low in Mumbai despite the huge following of Hrithik Roshan. As of now, just 7-10% are filling fast. It seems that it will pick up the momentum tomorrow once FDFS reports come in.

Delhi-NCR

Advertisement

Delhi-NCR is no different as it is showing stays exactly similar to Mumbai with around 10% filling fast shows. This region performed extremely well for Brahmastra and the current response is shocking.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is decent and slightly better than the above-mentioned regions. As of now, 15-18% shows are showing almost full occupancy in day 1 advance booking. With still almost a day remaining, a good number is expected.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is showing around 15% filling fast shows and has now started picking up.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is showing an extremely dull response in advance booking for Vikram Vedha. The count of filling fast shows is below 5% so far. Needs miraculous growth!

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is putting on a poor performance with hardly any show in filling fast mode. Kolkata has 5-10% of almost packed house shows. Chennai is the best of all with 35-40% shows in filling fast mode.

As one can see, the advance booking is not up to the mark for Vikram Vedha. With positive critics’ reviews flowing now, things are expected to change from here on.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Mani Ratnam’s Wife Suhasini Exposes Film Critic Umair Sandhu Reviewed & Gave 3 Stars To Ponniyin Selvan 1: “Who Is This Please?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram