If Kamaal R Khan is to be truly believed this time, he won’t be a film critic for long. KRK recently announced that he is quitting his job as Bollywood is finding political connections to slap ‘fake’ legal cases against him. His last review is Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha and well, he’s doing his usual best to create negativity. Scroll below for all the details.

Everything seems to be working well for Vikram Vedha so far. The film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film by the same name. It retains its original director Pushkar Gayathri while Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be stepping into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan respectively. The initial promos have been loved by fans and the on-screen war between two Bollywood actors has left fans curious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his latest tweet, KRK conducted a poll and asked his followers, “You will watch film #VikramVedha in the theatre? Don’t vote if you will watch it on #TV #OTT or otherwise.” What grabbed eyeballs were the options that included – 1. Yes 2. No 3. After my review 4. If free ticket + samosa.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan fans proved KRK wrong as 38.8% votes said they will watch Vikram Vedha in the theatres. But there were as many as 31% that said no while 16% said they watch the film after Kamaal’s review is out. The least amount of votes were for the fourth option.

Take a look at the poll below:

You will watch film #VikramVedha in the theatre? Don’t vote if you will watch it on #TV #OTT or otherwise. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha is all set to witness its grand release on 30th September. The film will witness its box office clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Raju Srivastava’s Daughter Antara Pens A Heartfelt Note To Amitabh Bachchan For A Sending Voice Note To The Late Comedian, Reveals “He Saved Your Number As Guru Ji”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram