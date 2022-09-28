Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan: I is now gearing up for its theatrical release this Friday and fans are now eagerly waiting for it. However, ahead of the release, theatre owners in Canadian cities like Hamilton, Kitchener, and London are facing an issue. Scroll down to know more.

Tamil-language epic period action film PS: I is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel of the same name. The film brings together an extensive star cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Parthiban, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others in significant roles.

The overseas distributors of Ponniyin Selvan: I in Canada, KW Talkies took to Twitter and shared that they have been receiving threatening emails against the film screening. The threatening emails claimed to cause a ruckus in the theaters upon the release of Mani Ratnam‘s film in the country.

“I have updates from Hamilton, Kitchener, and London. All the theatre owners have been threatened with attacks if they play PS1 Tamil or any movie from KW Talkies. Let’s see how other places fare,” read the tweet. Take a look at it below:

#BookingMonday updates! I have updates from Hamilton, Kitchener and London. All the theatre owners have been threatened with attacks if they play PS1 Tamil or any movie from KW Talkies. Let's see how other places fare.#PS1TamilInCineplex #PS1TamilInLandmark pic.twitter.com/PxpiqWvjDb — KW Talkies (@kwtalkies) September 26, 2022

However, this is not the first time that a Tamil film has received threats from some fringe groups in Canada. Dulquer Salmaan starrer Malayalam film Kurup screening came under attack last year in November in Ontario. Movie screens were slashed at two Cineplex locations in Richmond Hill and Oakville that screened Kurup. In total, four screens were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Mani Ratnam directorial is gearing up for a grand release on Friday. Produced by Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. The actress will be seen playing dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. The film will release in two parts and both have been shot on a budget of Rs150 crores.

