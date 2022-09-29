Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 is all set to hit theatres tomorrow. The platform has been set well and a bumper opening is now fixed for the opening day. At the box office, the film has neared the 6 lakh mark in ticket sales through advance booking. Keep reading to know more exciting details.

Starring big guns like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi and others, PS 1 is easily one of the most highly-anticipated films in Kollywood. However, unlike biggies like KGF Chapter and RRR, this film failed in pumping up movie lovers across the country despite being an event film. Though it is releasing in five Indian languages, the business is majorly driven by the original Tamil version. Nonetheless, a huge figure has already been accumulated.

In advance booking for day 1, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has already done a business of 11.30 crores gross, out of which, the Tamil version has contributed the most so far. Speaking about the ticket sale, the mark of 6 lakh will be crossed soon. With still an entire day remaining, it won’t be a surprise if PS 1 closes at 15 crores.

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram, who was recently in the national capital to promote Ponniyan Selvan I, talked about sharing screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan again after ‘Raavanan’ and said that the actress is picture perfect. Vikram said, “There have been many beauty queens but I must say Aish has something that has stolen everyone’s heart.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

