After Brahmastra‘s rampage, all eyes are set on this Friday’s biggie, Vikram Vedha. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in a thrilling face-off. Interestingly, Hrithik’s last film, War, too had a parallel lead with Tiger Shroff clashing with him. So it’s obvious that there’s excitement among fans. Let’s see if this excitement is getting converted to box office numbers by taking a look at the day 1 advance booking.

Speaking about the performance in major Indian cities, the film is showing a low response so far in ticket bookings. Despite the trailer clicking very well with the audience and practically no negativity playing in, the response is clearly confusing. One reason could be Brahmastra’s overwhelming performance. The Ranbir Kapoor led magnum opus might have left the advance ticket sales saturated. Out all Hyderabad is showing a good booking rate and some mass pockets are faring well so far.

Now coming to the collection for day 1, Vikram Vedha has grossed 1.12 crores so far through advance booking. A few days back, we were comparing it with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 6.70 crores gross, but the number now seems to be out of reach. With 2 more days remaining for the release, let’s see where the film will go.

Keeping aside the advance booking, Vikram Vedha might attract more than expected footfalls through spot bookings and word-of-mouth will be playing a big role in deciding how evening and night shows will perform. It will be interesting to see if the film manages to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 14.11 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

