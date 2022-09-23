Ranbir Kapoor is still very much promoting his recently released magnum opus ‘Brahmastra’ which also stars his wife and actress Alia Bhatt. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in it. Now, there’s a video of Ranbir going viral on social media where fans stampede at the film’s fan event and angry netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to see the video.

The actor is going all out to promote the film as tomorrow is ‘National Cinema Day’ and the ticket price for 2D is Rs 75 and normal 3D versions and for IMAX 3D and 4D versions, it is priced at around Rs 150-200. The response to Brahmastra’s advance booking is phenomenal and fans are going gaga over the ticket price.

In the new video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen meeting his fans at the film’s event in the city. Amid the same, there’s a stampede situation that takes place and now netizens are reacting to it.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s video below:

Reacting to his video on Instagram, a user commented, “Ye India hai… Yahn.. Log Pagal ho jate hain in jaso ki pichhe.. Itna Bhagwan m shidat dikhate to kuch bhala hota 👿” Another user commented, “Ek abhineta ka farz hai apne chahne Wala ka dhyan aur khyal karna.. agar kuch hua hota to kaun jimedaari Leta.” A third user commented, “How silly public is! 😢they put themselves in danger ⛔️ for just one glance or selfie.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Ranbir Kapoor’s fans’ stampede situation? Tell us in the comments below.

