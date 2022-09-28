Ponniyin Selvan 1 is all set for a release this Friday alongside Vikram Vedha. Even though it is in a clash, the film still has a large market down South. In fact, if trade experts are to be believed, the film has the potential to bring in record-breaking numbers for the Tamil film industry. But will it be able to enter into the top 10 Indian openers of all time at the box office? Let’s find out.

PS 1 is Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project and is shot on a huge scale. If reports are to be believed, it is the second most expensive Tamil film after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0. With so much money riding on the back, expectations are sky high and given the credibility of the director, there are fewer chances of getting disappointed.

Mani Ratnam is making his big screen comeback after 4 years with Ponniyin Selvan 1 and so far the advance booking response has been terrific. With 2 more days remaining in the release, many trade experts are believing it to create a record at the Tamil Nadu box office. Speaking of all languages, there’s a chance that the film’s part 1 might fetch one of the biggest openings as Mani Ratnam’s name ensures a true pan-India reach. Also, the known faces of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram will help once word-of-mouth comes into play after FDFS.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is eyeing a 40 crore+ opening if several experts are to be believed. And if the film manages to get that extra boost. It has a high chance of making it into the all-time highest Indian openers by beating Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Below is the list of top 10 Indian openers:

