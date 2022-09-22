Tamil director Soundarya Rajinikanth, who was inundated with birthday wishes on Tuesday, thanked all those who greeted her and said that God has blessed her this year with the best gift, her child Veer.

Taking to Instagram to thank all those who wished her on her birthday, Soundarya, who posted a picture of her dad Rajinikanth standing behind her, said, “To every person who took time to wish me on my birthday yesterday, thank you so so so much.

“The Gods have blessed me with the best gift this year, my Veer papa. And having this amazing God’s child behind me always, life is a true blessing!!!”

The youngest daughter of the superstar had only 10 days ago announced that she had given birth to her second son, whom they have named Veer.

Soundarya Rajinikanth had said, “With God’s abundant grace and our parents’ blessings… Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi today 11/9/22. A huge thank you to our amazing doctors Sumana Manohar, Srividya Seshadri.”

