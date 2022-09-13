Director Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is also the younger daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, has now been blessed with a second baby, a boy.

Advertisement

The producer and her husband Vishagan have named the little one as Veer Rajinikanth. Taking to social media, Soundarya Rajinikanth made the announcement.

Advertisement

Posting a series of pictures that were shot during her pregnancy, she said: “With God’s abundant grace and our parents blessingsa Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi today 11/9/22.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant)

“A huge thank you to our amazing doctors Sumana Manohar, Dr.Srividya Seshadri,” Soundarya Rajinikanth wrote.

Several celebrities, friends, fans and well-wishers have been congratulating the couple. Director Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, the wife of director Selvaraghavan, too was among those who congratulated Soundarya. She wrote, “Congratulations Mittu, Vishagan and Ved!!! Welcome to the world Veer!”

Must Read: Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay’s Upcoming Film Is Already A Hot Property, Earns A Massive Amount From Non-Theatrical Deals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram