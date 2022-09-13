Thalapathy Vijay’s last release, Beast was declared a flop at the box office even after crossing 200 crores globally. With such a pull at ticket windows, Vijay still remains to be a favourite in the market. The latest we hear is about his upcoming film, Varisu’s non-theatrical deals which have earned a massive amount. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Varisu is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and the film’s title was announced in June. Apart from Vijay, the biggie boasts of an exciting star cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu and others. It will release next year in January on the occasion of Pongal.

Apart from the first-look posters, nothing more about Varisu is out in the market, yet is carrying a huge buzz due to Thalapathy Vijay’s presence. The latest is about the non-theatrical deals. If the report in Track Tollywood is to go by, the film’s OTT rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, while satellite rights are bought by Sun TV. Audio rights are purchased by T-Series. All these have already earned a whopping 115 crores for the film. Yes, you read that right!

Meanwhile, recently Thalapathy Vijay was in news due to his son’s rumoured debut. In one of his rare interviews, Vijay broke his silence. While the entire Tamil film industry is waiting for Vijay‘s son Sanjay to make his debut, Vijay has stated that he has no idea what his son is thinking.

In response to a question about his son Sanjay’s Kollywood debut, Thalapathy Vijay stated that he is unsure about Sanjay’s decision, but he will never force or taunt his son about his choices.

