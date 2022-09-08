‘Srivalli’ Rashmika Mandanna had recently made an appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja where she had gone to seek blessings, yesterday. The actress was mobbed by a humongous crowd who wanted to catch a glimpse of the actress.

Advertisement

Pushpa actress, Rashmika has been the talk of the town and the apple of fans’ eyes for her humble, cute and down-to-earth demeanour. She looked stunning as she donned a multi-coloured printed lehenga with a matching shrug on top.

Advertisement

Post the trailer launch event of Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna was papped at the historic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in the city, where she got Ganpati’s darshan.

In videos doing social media rounds of Rashmika Mandanna visit to Lalbaughcha Raja, we can see that actress was stuck in her car. Through the car’s sunroof, the Pushpa actress waved to her fans and bestowed them with brilliant smiles. Take a look at the videos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Apart from Goodbye, Rashmika has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will feature next in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The actress also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: ‘Naane Varuven’: Dhanush Showcases The Dark Side Through His Negative Character In ‘Veera Soora’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram