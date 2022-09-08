The unit of director Selvaraghavan’s ‘Naane Varuven’, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, has now released the first single ‘Veera Soora’ from the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The unit, which had organised an exclusive listening session for the media on Wednesday at the Prasad Lab, later released the song on YouTube for the benefit of fans.

The dark, grim number starring Dhanush, which has been sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has additional vocals from Sam, Shenbagharaj Narayanan and Muthu Sirpi.

In the song sequence, Dhanush, who is believed to be playing two characters including one with negative shades in the film, is seen driving through a forest and looking to hunt.

The song gives a glimpse of the negative character that Dhanush plays in the film. He took to Twitter to announce the launch of the song. He tweeted: “‘Veera Soora’ — The theme of the dark side from ‘Naane Varuven’.”

The lyrics for the song have been penned by director Selvaraghavan himself. Veera Soora starring Dhanush has got a phenomenal response from fans, with Selvaraghavan announcing the number was trending with more than 2.5 million real-time views.

