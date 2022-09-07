Mani Ratnam is one of the most celebrated directors in our country. The director is now bringing a huge period drama on the silver screen titled Ponniyin Selvan 1 which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayram Ravi and Prakash Raj. Just yesterday, the makers released the trailer of the film and today, we bring you the budget for the same. Can you guess? It’s a massive budget film and is exactly double of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’.

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan, and is produced under the banners – Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Maestro AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and the trailer does promise a saga that has never been told before. Now talking about SRK starrer, it’s going to be his first film after Zero and the actor is finally ending his sabbatical with this in 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer is being directed by War director Sidharth Anand and is helmed by YRF. If the media reports are to be believed, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1’s budget is around Rs 500 crore. Yes, Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer film is being made on a huge budget which we are sure would have left you mind-boggled.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ on the other hand has a budget of Rs 250 crore which makes Ponniyin Selvan 1’s budget 2X more than it. That’s a huge difference, we must say!

While Aishwarya’s film will be released on September 30th, 2022, Pathaan is scheduled to release next year in January, 2023.

What are your thoughts on Ponniyin Selvan 1’s budget being 2X more than Pathaan? Tell us in the comments below.

