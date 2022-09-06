Just a few more months for 2022 to end. This year’s box office has been ‘hot & cold’ to be precise. While the Bollywood industry is struggling to give out hits, the south industry has been basking in the glorious success of films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, Beast, Vikram, and many other mass entertainers.

Advertisement

Frankly, this year definitely was a charm for the south industry. Not just the box office but also these south biggies made sure to leave their imprint on social media like Twitter. Talking about it, south fans would be delighted to know that the five films that have generated millions of tweets on the platform are all from the south only! Yea, you read that absolutely right.

Advertisement

Firstly starting with the names of films that have garnered an insane number of tweets on Twitter are – Beast, RRR, Vikram, KGF: Chapter 2, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. These films have not only struck the box office like thunder but have also bagged over 101 million tweets as per Cheryl Ann Couto, Head of Partners, Twitter India while revealing the name of the top five Indian movies on the platform this year.

From Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast first look was one of the most retweeted and liked tweets to Mahesh Babu’s update on his recently released film Sarkaru Vaari Paati being the most quoted tweet, the south industry undoubtedly has spread its craze worldwide via social media.

According to Twitter India, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films generate the most engagement on Twitter. Especially the Tamil film industry has bagged some insane amount of popularity on the platform. As per Twitter India, Tamil, especially, has gained immense popularity recently, they are now the most used language on the platform and their mentions of ‘Kollywood’ have gone up by 14% compared to last year. “Even when we launched Twitter Spaces, they were the ones who quickly got hooked to it,” said Amrita Tripathi, Head of Global Content Partnerships at Twitter India, “They were doing singalongs, discussions. Actors and other celebrities were readily joining Spaces to interact with their fans.”

Not just this, south superstars like Suriya, Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, AR Rahman, Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi have turned out to be the top five most discussed personalities on Twitter.

Well, if one had to react, this is a major blow to the Bollywood Industry. This year had definitely been rough on them. Even though Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did well at the box office they still failed to create engagement on Twitter, while the rest of the big releases even failed to leave a mark at the BO.

Beast, RRR, Vikram, KGF: Chapter 2 and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, out of these south films, which one is your favourite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Liger Failure Makes Vijay Deverakonda Return This Massive Sum From His Salary To Producers?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram