Shehnaaz Gill who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss season 13, is now an internet sensation. Be it her bubbliness or amazing singing voice or gorgeous looks, fans are always hooked to her social media account, showering her all the love. She enjoys a massive fanbase that supports her and makes sure she gets the attention that she wants. However, in a recent media interaction, she spoke about how she wants to become an artist rather than just a social media star.

Shehnaaz and late actor Siddharth Shukla‘s romantic camaraderie was one of the main highlights of Bigg Boss 13. After Sidharth’s demise, Shehnaaz was devastated, but still, she turned her fate in a positive way and now she leads the headlines for every reason possible.

Every now and then, Shehnaaz Gill trends on social media platforms. Talking about how she doesn’t want to become a social media star, the actress told Connect FM Canada, “I don’t think trending on Twitter is cool. I appreciate my fans who do so much for me, but till when they will do it? If I will stop working, they will stop too.” She even mentioned that she feels that making reels on her song on Instagram or trending on social media is ‘temporary’.

Further going into the conversation, Shehnaaz Gill cited Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s example and said, “It is one thing to be famous and be a social media star and another thing to be an artist. I want to be an artist. I don’t want to be a social influencer but I want to be someone who can inspire people.”

Now, Shehnaaz Gill wants to be an artist rather than to trend on social media platforms. She shared, “people remember you for your work.” Shehnaaz further added that to be a better actor she has to work hard and practice a lot. She mentioned, “I have to attend a lot of acting workshops if I have to be an actor. I really need to practice a lot.”

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill will be stepping in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ke Jaan. What are your thoughts about her opinion? Let us know!

