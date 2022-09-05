On August 10, 2022, Raju Srivastava made the headlines when reports surfaced that the comedian suffered a heart attack while at the gym in Delhi. Raju was immediately rushed to AIIMS hospital and admitted there for treatment. Since then, the comedian’s health has been making the headlines regularly owing to him being put on a ventilator.

While recent reports stated that the actor-comedian had shown signs of improvement and was put off the ventilator, reports soon followed that he was once more put on life support owing to a fever. Now a new report is in regarding his health and it’s good news for all his friends, family and fans praying for him.

As reported by Aajtak, Raju Srivastava’s chief advisor Ajit Saxena recently shared a positive health update regarding the comedian’s health. While interacting with the media recently, Saxena revealed that Raju’s hands and legs have begun moving. He has opened his eyes and looks at his wife Shikha Srivastava.

Saxena also noted that Raju Srivastava has attempted to hold Shikha’s hand and convey that he will be all right soon. The site – in Hindi, quotes Ajit Saxena saying, “राजू भैया के हाथ पैर हिलने लगे हैं. वे आंख खोलकर अपनी पत्नी शिखा श्रीवास्तव को देखते हैं. उनके हाथ को छूते हैं और यह बताने की कोशिश करते हैं वो जल्दी ठीक हो जाएंगे”

The site also reported that former member of Rajya Sabha Vinay Katiyar also inquired about Raju’s health. The comedian is getting better quickly. Well, it looks like the prayers of his family, friends and fans have done wonders for the comedian. Let’s hope that he makes a quick recovery soon.

Raju Srivastava is best known for his stand-up comedy. Besides making a name for himself as a comedian, Raju has also featured in Bollywood films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar, and more.

