This evening, we brought you a shocking report of The Kapil Sharma Show’s core member Krushna Abhishek leaving the show. After Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and others, the comedian is the latest member, who has now decided to quit the comedy show. Recently, reports were also abuzz that Bharti Singh too has decided to not be a part of Kapil Sharma’s show completely. Owing to the newborn son, and some stage shows, the comedy queen will also be seen on the show on and off.

However, the latest exit has left each one of us in shock. Krushna portrayed different characters on the comedy show to tickle the funny bones of celebrity guests on the show.

Ever since the report of Krushna Abhishek exiting The Kapil Sharma Show made headlines fans have been wondering what actually went wrong. Did the comedian have a fallout that made Krushna quit the show? Or were it the creative differences? Well, before you jump to a conclusion let us tell you, that neither of these is the real reason. As per the latest report, the comedian decided to move on due to monetary reasons. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a report in ETimes, Krushna Abhishek quit the show owing to monetary differences. A source close to the comedy show revealed to the portal, “The makers and Krushna tried their best to work things out. One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave TKSS. However, we are hoping that the differences get resolved in due course of time and that Krushna returns to the show. We are not ruling out the possibility yet.”

When asked about the fallout between him and Kapil Sharma, the source clearly ruled that out and said, “Not at all”. “Kapil isn’t the producer of the show, so, the rumour that they had a fallout is baseless. Besides, Krushna hasn’t quit the show over creative differences. It’s purely about the money. Kapil and Krushna have immense love and respect for each other. In fact, the two along with Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will be flying to Australia soon for a show. They will perform in Sydney and Melbourne in the first week of September.”

Well, we hope the issue is resolved soon and we get to see him back on The Kapil Sharma Show.

