It’s Teacher’s Day and actor Karan Kundrra decided to make it special by surprising media students at a college in Mumbai on the day. Yes, Karan, visited the students of students at MET Institute of Mass Media, Bandra -who were called in on the pretext of having an exam, and interacted with them for nearly 30 minutes.

There he reportedly spoke to them about his process of getting into character, his philosophy of which brands he chooses to endorse & why and how education is extremely important in any field. In an interview soon after, Kundrra revealed which subjects he feels his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and actor Salman Khan should teach, the lessons he’s learnt and more. Read on.

During a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Karan Kundra spoke about being nervous about meeting the students of today. The Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor said, “They are today’s kids and they are so much better, so much evolved… so I was like pata nahi kya hone waala hai, (bas) beizzati nahi honi chahiye.” Recollecting his student days, the actor recalls, “The generation I come from, the respect I had for my teachers was as much as we had for our parents. We knew that these are the people who are forming us for tomorrow. Bohot maar padti thi meko.”

When asked who is the one person from the industry who has taught him a valuable lesson, Karan Kundrra quickly named Anil Kapoor. The actors – who shared screen space in Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan (2017), said Kapoor advised him to take each take and shot extremely seriously. He said, “I recently met him on a reality show and I told him that sir jo ek advise apne mujhe di thi, that has made me think very differently about how I pursue my every take.

During a rapid-fire segment with the same publication, Karan revealed which subjects he feels his girlfriend, actress Tejasswi Prakash and actor Salman Khan should teach. Talking about the Naagin actress, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “Tejasswi should teach ‘How to get away with a murder?’She will get away with anything (smirks).” As for the Dabangg Khan, Kundraa suggested he teach a subject on Bigg Boss.

Do you agree with Karan Kundrra and his picks? Let us know in the comments below.

