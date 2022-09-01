Television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss is all set to return to the small screen with its 16th edition. As the show is inching closer to its premiere date, many details about the upcoming season surface every now and then. More than its content, the controversial show also makes headlines owing to its host Salman Khan and given his fan following, it comes as no surprise.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss’ previous season had climbed the TRP charts but was soon slashed to the bottom as Bigg Boss 15 grew.

Now looks like the 16th season of Bigg Boss is going to be different than how other seasons have usually been. Time and again we have seen reality show makers coming up with one of other changes to surprise the fans. But looks like nothing will leave you more excited than this latest update about the show. Well, without much discussion let us tell you what have the makers thought of for Bigg Boss 16.

If the latest reports are anything to go by then Bigg Boss 16 makers will introduce a new segment in the show, majorly before the Weekend Ka Vaar. Reportedly, Salman Khan will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house. Yes, you heard that right! Well, before you think much let us tell you, the Dabangg actor will step inside the house on Fridays, ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar, in order to converse with the contestants one-on-one about the problems they are facing inside the house, reports Telly Chakkar.

In the special segment, the Dabangg Khan will enter the house a ‘challenger’ and discuss their daily agendas. He will also be seen getting close to the contestants. We have often seen the superstar enter the house, but always as a host.

Well, this already sounds exciting and we already can’t wait for the show to being. Bigg Boss 16 is expected to premiere in September-end or early October.

