Kangana Ranaut has always had a complaint from Bollywood that the members don’t support her. She even called out her colleagues during Manikarnika that she didn’t get praised enough for her hard work. The Dhaakad actress turned heads when she recently attended the annual Eid Bash of Salman Khan and even bonded with Kiara Advani. Scroll below for some new exciting updates!

It is very well known that Salman is a huge support for anyone in the industry. It would be safe to say that he’s initiated successful careers of celebs like Himesh Reshammiya, Katrina Kaif and is also reportedly doing so for Shehnaaz Gill with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

After the Eid Bash hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma, it seems that friendship is brewing between Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The Dabangg superstar took to his Instagram yesterday and shared the Dhaakad trailer. He captioned it, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best! @kanganaranaut @rampal72 @smaklai”

It looks like Kangana Ranaut was overwhelmed with the act by Salman Khan and even called him her ‘Dabangg’ hero. Just not that, the actress promised that she would never again mention that she’s alone in the industry.

Kangana wrote on her Instagram stories, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold. I will never again say that I’m alone in this industry… thank you from entire Dhaakad team.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has also been making a lot of noise as she revealed she hasn’t been able to get married as people spread bizarre rumours about her. There have been reports that the actress beat boys up and she refuses to agree to any of this rubbish.

