Neetu Kapoor has been busy shooting for Dance Deewane Juniors. The veteran star judges the show alongside Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. And with that, she’s papped weekly and has become a paparazzi favourite. Well, she enjoys it too until the media persons bombard her with questions about son Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt. Scroll below for her latest response.

Even before Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot, Neetu was continuously asked to give confirmations at Dance Deewane Juniors sets. Multiple times, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi amongst others have saved her from the drama as they avoided the questions and continued their own discussions while on the way to the sets.

In the latest viral video, Neetu Kapoor could be seen donning a yellow traditional ensemble. She was indirectly promoting her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo while she walked on the set location. In the film, she will be seen playing the mother-in-law of Kiara Advani.

A member from the paps indirectly tried to ask Neetu Kapoor about Alia Bhatt as he began, “Ma’am movie me jo aapki bahu hai, Kiara, unki bhi movie aa rahi hai… Bhool Bhulaiyaa.”

Neetu interrupted and looked at him with agitation as she responded in a calm town, “Tu mere bahu ke piche kyu pada hai yaar?” She entered the sets while he continued to answer, “Achi lagti hai bahu. Bhale wo Kiara ji ho ya Alia”

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was seen shooting for a project last night in the city. She wore black casuals and even clicked pictures with fans. The actress has also been shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

