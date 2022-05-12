Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one personality who wears many hats and looks good (aka performs well) in every one of them. Be it an actress, dancer, businesswoman, mother or anything else, Mrs Shetty-Kundra is at the top of her game and keeps giving us goals to try and achieve.

While she makes the headlines for her social media post, fashion sense, professional projects and more, today we decided to take you into her garage and give you a look at some of the impressive wheels she owns.

So sit back and scroll down to know which impressive, fast, powerful and expensive cars are in Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s garage. Spoiler alert: They include car manufacturer brands like Lamborghini, BMW, Bentley and more.

Lamborghini Aventador

Shilpa Shetty Kundra loves her wheels and owning a Lamborghini Aventador is proof of it. A total head-turner, the mega beast is the most expensive four-wheeler owned by the star. The vehicle, which comes with a 6.5-litre V12 petrol engine, can produce a total of 700 bhp and 690 Nm of max torque. This luxury car offers a top speed of 349 kmph and can go from 0-100 in 2.9 seconds. Too fast!

As per reports, the Lamborghini Aventador retails at a whopping Rs 6.25 crore in India.

Bentley Continental GT

One of the most expensive cars to be parked in Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s garage hands down has to be the Bentley Continental GT. Coming with a 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine, this beast can produce a total of 626 bhp and 650 Nm of max torque. The car averages 8-9 km/l and has a top speed of 329 kmph. As per its description, it can go from 0 to 100 in 3.7 seconds.

The car is priced at Rs 4.04 crore, as per Carwale

BMW i8

Shilpa loves the creations of the German car manufacturer BMW and has around 3 four-wheelers of the brand in her garage. Said to be a plug-in hybrid sports car, the BMW i8 offers a 1.5-litre turbo E3 gasoline engine. This sports car produces a total of 374 bhp and 320 Nm of max torque. The swanky ride has a top speed of 250 kmph and can go from 0-100 in 4.4 seconds.

The car is priced at around Rs 2.62 crore in India.

BMW X5

Another BMW in Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s amazing and expensive car collection is the BMW X5. This luxury car comes with a 3 litre, inline 6 turbo diesel engine, and an attractive all-wheel drive. Reportedly, the car comes with a top speed of 250 kmph and can go from 0-100 in 4.7 seconds.

This stunning German-made car is priced at Rs 77.90 lakh.

Bentley Flying Spur

Another Bentley owned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the luxurious Bentley Flying Spur. Said to costs a whopping Rs 3.41 crore, the car comes with a 6.0 litre W12 petrol engine. The vehicle can produce a total of 626 bhp and 900 Nm of max torque and gives the car a fuel efficiency of 8-9 kmpl.

With a top speed of 333 kmph, Bentley Flying Spur can go from 0-100 in 4.6 seconds.

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Another expensive but powerful car in Mrs Shetty-Kundra’s garage is the Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. With a 3.0-litre V6 engine, this beast generates a horsepower of 250bhp and 600 Nm torque. This piece of art and engineering can reach a top speed of 209kms per hour.

The Land Rover Range Rover Vogue is currently priced at Rs 2.26 crore.

BMW 730LD

A signature BMW sedan, the BMW 730LD comes with a 3.0 litre 6 cylinder engine which produces a total of 600 bhp and 450-850 Nm of max torque. The car offers a top speed of 250 kmph and can go from 0 to 100 in 6.2 seconds.

As per carwale, the car is priced at Rs 1.42 crore in the Indian market.

In other news, Shilpa Shetty Kundra made the headlines today as netizens have been trolling her for deciding once more to quit social media.

